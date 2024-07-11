Motorola launches feature-packed Moto G85 in India with faster charging

Motorola has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Moto G85, in the Indian market this week.

Available in two variants, the Moto G85 offers generous storage options. "The 8GB/128GB configuration is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 12GB/256GB configuration is priced at Rs19,999," announced Motorola. Consumers can choose from three stylish colours: Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey, and Olive Green. The Moto G85 will be up for grabs starting July 16th through Motorola's Indian website, Flipkart, and major retail stores across the country.

Under the hood, the Moto G85 is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and runs on the latest Android 14 operating system out of the box. Emphasising software support, Motorola stated, "Motorola has promised two years of Android version upgrades and four years of Android security updates for the Moto G85."

The Moto G85 packs a sizable 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging, a step up from the 30W charging offered in other regions. The phone boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz FullHD+ curved OLED screen, protected by Gorilla Glass 5 for added durability.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LTIA 600) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front-facing camera is included.

Rounding off the package, the Moto G85 comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, immersive stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology, and a convenient in-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking.