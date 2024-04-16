Motorola launches Moto G64 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chip, 6000mAh battery; check price, other details

Motorola has unveiled its latest offering, the moto g64 5G. This new smartphone, priced at Rs 13,999 (inclusive of offers), will be competing in the crowded sub- Rs 15,000 smartphone market. It features the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, a 6000mAh Battery, and an in-built 12GB+256GB storage.

It also comes with a shake-free 50MP OIS Camera. The Moto G64 5G is set to go on sale from 23rd April, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores. Consumers can avail up to Rs 1,100 instant discount/cashback on HDFC Bank credit/debit cards or an additional Rs 1,000 off on the exchange of their old device. The smartphone is available in three colours - Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Ice Lilac.

Pricing and Offers

8GB + 128GB: Launch Price: Rs 14,999

12GB + 256GB: Launch Price: Rs. 16,999

Exchange bonus: The buyer can get an additional Rs 1,000 exchange bonus, over and above the value of the phone being exchanged.

Bank offers:

-Up to Rs. 1,100 Instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Cards

-HDFC Bank Credit Card Full Swipe – Rs 1,000 Instant Discount making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 13,999 (for 8GB+128GB) and Rs 15,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

-HDFC Bank Credit Card/Debit Card EMI Transactions- Rs. 1,100 discount making the effective price of the product start at Rs 13,899 (for 8GB+128GB) and Rs 15,899 (for 12GB+256GB)

Moto G64 5G Features

Processor: The Moto G64 5G is powered by the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor, an octa-core chipset that can reach speeds up to 2.5GHz. The company claims this processor is designed to deliver performance, enhancing gaming, video playback, and photography, especially in low light conditions.

Battery: It features a 6000mAh battery, which supports fast charging with a TurboPower 33W charger.

Camera: The smartphone boasts a 50MP OIS Camera with Quad Pixel Technology. It also includes an 8MP ultrawide + macro vision rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Display: A 120Hz 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display offers adaptive refresh rate.

Storage: The Moto G64 5G comes with in-built options of 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device also features a RAM boost of up to 24GB.

Design: The phone gets an aluminum camera housing and a glass-like rear finish. It weighs 192 grams and is 8.89 mm thick. The phone also features an IP52 water-repellent rating.

Connectivity: The phone supports 5G with 14 5G bands, 3 carrier aggregation, and VoNR.

Sound System: The phone gets dual stereo speakers and are tuned with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certified. The phone is also integrated with Moto Spatial Sound.

Software: The device runs on Android 14 with a guaranteed upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates. The device gets Moto's exclusive features like ThinkShield for Mobile, Moto Secure, and Family Space 2.0.