Motorola Moto Razr 40 foldable phone launch confirmed; check expected price, new design

Motorola has announced to launch a new foldable smartphone series on June 1. As per the official teaser, the company will launch two foldable smartphones expected to be Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The caption of the 6-second teaser reads, 'Flip the script'. The two foldable Motorola phones will come with a clamshell design, just like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra expected specifications

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will likely feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED display and a 3.5-inch OLED cover display that offers a 60 Hz refresh rate. The main display might offer a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and might offer 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. As for selfies and video calls, it is expected to sport a punch-hole 12MP front-facing camera.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is likely to house a 3,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The foldable smartphone is rumoured to run on MyUX 5 out-of-the-box.

The Ultra model is expected to come in red, blue, and black colour options.

As per the renders by MySmartPrice, the Ultra model is likely to feature a huge cover display while the Razr 40 model might come with a tiny horizontal display that shows limited notifications like time, call details, messages and so on. The latter might look more like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 expected pricing

The flagship Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is likely to be priced at $1000 (approx Rs 82,400) in Europe. The Motorola Razr 40 is expected to be priced around €899 (approx Rs 80,000).

The company is likely to reveal more details about the smartphone as we move closer to the launch date.

