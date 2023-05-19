BGMI coming back to India after govt's 10-month ban

Krafton, the creators of the popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has revealed that the game will be making a comeback to Android and iOS platforms. BGMI had been banned in India in July 2022 citing security concerns. However, Krafton has confirmed that they will soon bring back the game, which will be available for download.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. India, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months." He also conveyed his excitement in welcoming players back to the platform and emphasized the power of gaming to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences.

Sohn further emphasized Krafton's commitment to the Indian gaming ecosystem: "At KRAFTON, Inc., we are deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts." He highlighted their investment in the Indian gaming industry, collaboration with local developers, and promotion of cutting-edge technologies to foster growth and innovation.

BGMI claims that before the ban the game surpassed 100 million cumulative users in less than two years. The studio that created BGMI also claims that the game played a pivotal role in building the esports ecosystem in India by offering India-centric events and content.

Vibhor Kukreti, Head of Government Affairs at KRAFTON, Inc. India, said, "We would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the authorities for permitting us to restart the operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). KRAFTON, Inc. is a responsible South Korean organization that abides by the law and has put in place several measures to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations. We work tirelessly to ensure that India takes the lead in this domain by embracing innovative practices in collaboration with the gaming ecosystem to support, sustain and promote its growth."

After accumulating over 100 million users in India, BGMI faced removal following India's 2020 ban on another popular Krafton game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). The crackdown on PUBG was initiated by New Delhi, as part of a broader ban on over 100 mobile apps originating from China. This move came in the wake of a prolonged border standoff between the with China in Galwan Valley.

