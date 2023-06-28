Motorola Razr 40 price leaked accidentally on Amazon India ahead of July 3 launch; check details

Motorola is set to launch two new smartphones in India, the Motorola Razr 40 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, on July 3. However, just a week before the official launch, the price of the Motorola Razr 40 has been accidentally revealed on Amazon. While we don't have the specifics in terms of the variants and their respective prices but we now know the starting point of the new foldable phone range.

The foldable smartphone is expected to feature a 6.90-inch pOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC (System on Chip). The Motorola Razr 40 series was initially introduced in China. It will come with a 4,200mAh battery and support 33W Turbocharging.

According to the teaser on Amazon India (which has now been removed), the price of the Motorola Edge 40 will start at Rs. 59,999. However, the price for the Motorola Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra is not currently listed on the e-commerce website.

In China, the Motorola Razr 40 was launched last month with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 49,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 54,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Amazon also accidentally leaked the price of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G in the same fashion. According to the leaked snippet, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will start at a price of Rs 33,999. Notably, the prices mentioned of these phones could be inclusive of offers and deals being offered by the e-commerce giant.

