Motorola to unveil its foldable RAZR phone on November 13

Motorola RAZR, one of the most iconic phones of all time, will be brought back on November 13 with a foldable display. Motorola RAZR's comeback has been anticipated since the first rumours about the foldable phone appeared earlier this year.

As per reports, the Lenovo-owned company is sending invites for an event in LA, California, where it is likely to unveil the RAZR foldable phone. The device is expected to be called the RAZR 2019 and would compete against phones like Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

The invite for Motorola's November 13 event includes a GIF which shows a folding phone and reads 'An original unlike any other' and a hint of original Moto RAZR's tagline 'You are going to flip'. The invite further mentions that the event would feature musical performers, special guests and 'a journey through immersive experiences', reports CNET.

Additionally, the rumours and leaks around the Motorola RAZR phone suggest that the phone may have a 6.2-inch long screen which will fold vertically. This also suggests that the phone may come with a single display screen which folds twice with dual hinges. Moreover, the phone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 processor and may offer three colour options -- Black, White and Gold.

Motorola RAZR 2019 is likely to come in two storage options -- 64GB and 128GB -- backed by a 2730mAh lithium-ion battery. The foldable phone is expected to be priced around $1,500 and will be available exclusively via Verizon in the United States.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Asus launches two dual-screen laptops; prices, features, specifications

Also Read: Upbeat on smartphone sales this festive season: Raghu Reddy, Xiaomi India