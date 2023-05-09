Move over ChatGPT! Google may introduce rival large language model at I/O 2023

Google will soon begin its biggest event of the year, Google I/O 2023. The developer conference is garnering a lot of attention thanks to the hype around products like Google Pixel Fold, Pixel tablet and even Android 14. However, Google will be focusing on another aspect, which is likely to have a much broader impact on us and our readers. The search giant will be revealing its latest advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) including a new version of its ChatGPT-like model.

Google is expected to unveil a new general-use large language model (LLM), called PaLM 2. According to a report by CNBC, this new ChatGPT-like large language mode includes over 100 languages and has been performing a range of tests including coding and math.

Apart from the new generative AI model, Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, will pitch the company's AI advancements with a focus on "generative experiences" to Bard and Search. Bard is still only available to a select audience. Going by the leaked presentation cited by CNBC, Google may also introduce text-to-image options on Bard.

The company plans to share advancements with Bard and Search, including coding and math as well as expansions to Japanese and Korean languages. Google also plans to expand its Workspace AI collaborator, image recognition tool Google Lens and show off its new foldable phone, the Pixel Fold.

Other Major Announcements at Google I/O 2023

Google will be unveiling its first foldable phone Pixel Fold at the event. The new device has already been revealed in a teaser but the specs are still under wraps. The Google Pixel Fold will come with a primary display that will measure around 7.60-inch. The secondary screen will be compact at just 5.8-inch. This new device is expected to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Fold line-up. The Pixel Fold will be powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset that also powered the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7.

For India, Google will be launching the Pixel 7a, which is a more affordable option. The Pixel 7a will be launched on May 11 and will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. The e-commerce website has already shared teasers of the upcoming smartphone.

