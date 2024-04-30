‘Moving beyond AI buzz’: Zoom India head Sameer Raje on latest innovations and future roadmap

With a mission to create an all-in-one platform for limitless human connection, Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head for India & SAARC at Zoom, sheds light on Zoom's journey towards empowering modern collaboration through its innovative portfolio and strategic approach.

Empowering Modern Collaboration

Zoom's portfolio is designed with a clear focus on empowering modern collaboration, driven by a deep understanding of customer needs and an unwavering commitment to innovation. Sameer Raje highlights how Zoom has evolved its offerings to meet the dynamic demands of today's workplace, leveraging Generative AI to enhance its solutions.

"Zoom has made significant progress toward its mission of creating an all-in-one platform for limitless human connection, aligning closely with the surge in Generative AI interest," says Raje. He emphasises Zoom's customer-centric approach, which has led to the launch of numerous innovations such as Whiteboard, Notes, Docs, and Workvivo for employee engagement, all powered by AI-enhanced capabilities.

The introduction of Zoom AI Companion marks a significant milestone, with over 510,000 accounts enabled and generating over 7.2 million meeting summaries in just five months since its launch. This innovative assistant is a testament to Zoom's dedication to enhancing customer experiences with cutting-edge solutions.

Integrating AI for Enhanced Productivity

Zoom's integration of AI into its products and services is not merely about buzzwords; it's about delivering tangible value to users. Raje explains how Zoom AI Companion assists users in various scenarios, from catching up on missed meetings to enhancing brainstorming sessions by generating ideas and organising content on digital whiteboards.

"As we continue to invest in AI, Zoom remains committed to ethical and responsible AI development," assures Raje. He highlights Zoom's federated approach to AI, making solutions cost-effective and accessible to all customers, regardless of business size. With features like smart scheduling and expanded language support, Zoom is democratizing AI accessibility and transforming human-to-human interaction.

Reimagining Customer Experience and Employee Engagement

Customer experience and employee engagement are paramount. Raje discusses how Zoom is revolutionizing workplace collaboration and customer experience through its platform, citing examples such as Continuous Meeting Chat and the acquisition of Workvivo.

"Our commitment to enabling limitless human connection and modern work is evident in the adoption of Zoom One and features like Continuous Meeting Chat," says Raje. He emphasises how Workvivo enriches company culture and supports the hybrid workplace, ultimately enhancing both employee experience and customer service.

Strategic Partnerships and Investments

Zoom's strategy regarding partnerships, acquisitions, and investments reflects its dedication to expanding its platform's offerings and reach. Raje discusses the acquisition of Workvivo and the establishment of a second technology centre in Chennai, highlighting Zoom's commitment to the Indian market and its role in driving digital transformation.

"The introduction of Workvivo into the Zoom desktop client represents our ongoing efforts to create a more cohesive and integrated user experience," explains Raje. He underscores Zoom's broader strategy of evolving into the most comprehensive collaboration platform, enhancing company culture, and connectivity in modern work environments.

Real-World Impact

Zoom's impact extends beyond the boardroom, transforming industries and empowering individuals worldwide. Raje shares real-world stories of organisations like Lenskart, Skylark Drones, and BdREN, showcasing how they creatively utilize the Zoom platform to overcome challenges and drive positive change in their respective fields.

"These stories underscore Zoom's role in driving innovation, fostering education, enhancing community well-being, and tackling environmental issues," says Raje. He highlights Zoom's commitment to shaping a better, more connected world through meaningful connections and collaboration.

Looking Ahead

As Zoom reflects on its key learnings from 2023 and anticipates trends for the technology landscape in 2024, Raje emphasises the transformative impact of AI and collaboration tools. He foresees a future where intelligent tools redefine communication and teamwork, driven by AI-powered collaboration tools that enhance productivity and simplify workflows.

"The future of collaboration is set to transform with intelligent tools at its core," predicts Raje. He envisions a future where collaboration technology combines with AI to offer personalised and engaging experiences that empower teams, improve satisfaction, and drive business growth.

Zoom's Business Strategy for India

India's digital transformation presents a myriad of opportunities for Zoom to contribute to the country's growth and innovation. Raje outlines Zoom's business strategy for the Indian market, focusing on empowering enterprises and SMBs across various industries through its comprehensive suite of SDKs, APIs, and collaboration tools.

"With its comprehensive suite of SDKs and APIs, and the Zoom Developer Platform, Zoom aims to empower developers and startups to create customised applications and integrations," says Raje. He underscores Zoom's commitment to fostering a collaborative ecosystem in India, driving impactful intelligence, and elevating experiences and relationships with customers.