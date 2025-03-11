MSI brings RTX 50 series laptops to India featuring AI-powered performance

MSI has officially launched its RTX 50 Series laptops in India. The latest lineup features Intel and AMD’s newest processors, alongside the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. With a diverse selection spanning the Titan, Raider, Stealth, and Vector series, MSI aims to cater to hardcore gamers, content creators, and professionals looking for the best in power and efficiency.

Prices start at ₹2,99,990, with pre-orders open until March 31, 2025, through MSI brand stores, authorised retail partners, and e-commerce platforms.

The MSI RTX 50 Series is designed for the next wave of AI-powered computing, featuring:

• NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology – Enhances gaming performance and accelerates creative workflows.

• Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen 9 processors – Ensuring seamless multitasking, fast rendering, and ultra-responsive AI tasks.

• Up to DDR5-6400 memory – Lightning-fast processing speeds for gamers and creators alike.

• Advanced cooling solutions – Optimised thermal management for sustained high performance.

Flagship Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition: A True Powerhouse

The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth is MSI’s most advanced gaming laptop, blending raw power with intricate craftsmanship. Key highlights include:

• 18-inch 4K Mini LED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

• Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM.

• 96GB RAM and PCIe Gen 5 SSDs for ultra-fast storage.

• Exclusive Norse mythology-inspired design with hand-polished 3D dragon etching.

• MSI OverBoost Ultra technology, delivering a 270W power boost across CPU and GPU.

This collector’s edition laptop starts at ₹6,29,990, while the standard Titan 18 HX AI variant is available at ₹5,87,990.

Raider and Vector Series: High-Performance Gaming and Creator Laptops

For gamers and professionals seeking top-tier performance at competitive pricing, MSI has also introduced:

• Raider Series – Features Intel Core Ultra 9 or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processors, NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU, and an RGB-lit chassis for gaming enthusiasts. Starting at ₹4,29,990.

• Vector Series – Built for engineers, designers, and AI professionals, featuring NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPUs and up to 6TB of SSD storage. Starting at ₹2,99,990.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offers and Discounts

To celebrate the launch, MSI is offering limited-time pre-order deals, including:

• Instant discounts of up to ₹60,000 on select Titan, Raider, and Vector models.

• ₹3,000 coupon for purchases made at MSI Exclusive Brand Stores.

• $30 Steam Wallet Code for early buyers.

The MSI RTX 50 Series laptops are now available for pre-order until March 31, 2025. Customers can purchase through MSI brand stores, authorised retail outlets, and leading e-commerce platforms.