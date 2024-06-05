MSI goes all-in on AI with new gaming, business, and creator laptops at COMPUTEX 2024

MSI took centre stage at COMPUTEX 2024, unveiling a lineup of next-generation laptops geared towards gaming, content creation, and business productivity.

AI Takes the Lead

MSI's new laptops leverage the latest Intel Core Ultra processors ("Lunar Lake") and AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, both boasting significant advancements in AI capabilities. These processors, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, deliver over 100 TOPS of AI performance, enabling seamless local execution of AI models and enhanced software experiences.

New Lineup for Every User

MSI unveiled a range of laptops to cater to diverse needs:

Prestige & Summit Series: Ultra-light business and productivity laptops with long battery life and enhanced security features. The Prestige 16 AI Evo notably won the COMPUTEX 2024 BC Award's top prize for its exceptional mobility.

Stealth A16 AI+ & Creator A16 AI+: The world's first 16-inch lightweight gaming and creator laptops with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, combining high-performance gaming with powerful content creation tools.

Modern Series: Refreshed lineup for business professionals and students, featuring comfortable keyboards, lightweight designs, and improved connectivity options, including RJ-45 ports.

Collaboration and Innovation

MSI also revealed exciting collaborations:

Stealth 18 & 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: Limited-edition laptops co-branded with Mercedes-AMG, boasting luxurious design elements and powerful hardware to match their automotive inspiration.

Claw x Fallout Limited Edition: A special edition of MSI's Claw gaming handheld, designed in partnership with Bethesda, celebrating the post-apocalyptic world of the Fallout series.

Claw 8 AI+ Handheld Debuts

Adding to its gaming arsenal, MSI announced the Claw 8 AI+, the world's first Windows 11 gaming handheld powered by Intel Core Ultra processors ("Lunar Lake"). The device features an 8-inch screen, upgraded hardware, and a one-month Xbox Game Pass trial upon release.