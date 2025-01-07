MSI unveils new laptops at CES 2025 powered by NVIDIA RTX 50 Series

At CES 2025, MSI introduced its latest range of laptops, boasting cutting-edge technologies aimed at meeting the demands of both gamers and professionals. The company highlighted a variety of new models, featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, and AMD Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen AI 300 Series processors.

Related Articles

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth: A Unique Design for Gamers

Among the notable releases is the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, a limited-edition laptop with a unique hand-drawn dragon design, blending Norse mythology with advanced gaming performance. This model is part of MSI's broader push to update its Titan, Raider, and Vector series, offering laptops designed for users requiring extreme performance.

AI-Powered Stealth Series and Crosshair + Pulse Lineups

MSI's Stealth series includes models powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, designed to enhance AI capabilities. The inclusion of Copilot+ PCs suggests an emphasis on AI-driven features for improved user experience. The Crosshair and Pulse series are also new entries, bringing the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series to users with diverse performance needs.

Cooling Innovations for Enhanced Performance

The company also introduced an array of hardware upgrades, including a cooling thermal design with an innovative SSD heat pipe to help manage high temperatures during heavy workloads. This is coupled with MSI’s "Super RAID 5", which combines Gen5 and Gen4 SSDs for impressive read speeds up to 18,000MB/s, aimed at optimising data transfer speeds.

AI Robot: A Smarter, More Intuitive Laptop Experience

In terms of AI innovation, MSI unveiled the AI Robot, an assistant that allows users to control their laptops through natural language commands. Integrated with a locally deployed language model, the AI Robot works even without an internet connection, enhancing the intuitiveness of the user interface. Additionally, the suite includes 'AI Noise Cancellation Pro' and an 'AI Engine' for smarter functionality.

VenturePro Series: A Robust Choice for Professionals

MSI also upgraded its VenturePro series, a set of productivity-oriented laptops designed for business professionals and creators. Available in sizes ranging from 14" to 17", these laptops are equipped with powerful CPUs and discrete NVIDIA GPUs, emphasising efficiency in managing work tasks and creative projects. Additionally, the series features a battery boost function, providing an extra 4-5 hours of productivity on the go.