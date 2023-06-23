scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Musk vs Zuck: Twitter bursts into memes as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg decide to fight

Feedback

Musk vs Zuck: Twitter bursts into memes as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg decide to fight

It all started when Musk expressed his concerns about Meta's (formerly Facebook) new Twitter alternative, codenamed P92

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Musk vs Zuck will be happening in Las Vegas Musk vs Zuck will be happening in Las Vegas

What started as a banter is now turning into a full-blown physical fight. Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has confirmed that tech moguls Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are 'dead serious' about their upcoming 'cage fight'. According to White, he had personal conversations with both Zuckerberg and Musk, and they are fully committed to stepping into the ring.

It all started when Musk expressed his concerns about Meta's (formerly Facebook) new Twitter alternative, codenamed P92. In a light-hearted exchange on Twitter, a user jokingly warned Musk about Zuckerberg's Jiu-Jitsu skills. To everyone's surprise, Musk responded with a challenge, stating, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

Zuckerberg joined the banter by posting a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his official Instagram account, boldly captioning it, "Send me location." Musk didn't hold back either, announcing the location for the fight as the famous Las Vegas Octagon, known for hosting legendary battles.

Adding fuel to the fire, White revealed that both billionaires are taking this fight incredibly seriously. He shared that Zuckerberg personally reached out to him, questioning the authenticity of the challenge. White then contacted Musk to confirm his commitment, to which Musk replied with a resounding "Yes, I'm dead serious."

According to White, this clash is expected to go down in history as the biggest fight ever witnessed. He confidently declared, "This will be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done." The fight is projected to break all pay-per-view records, and the proceeds will be dedicated to charitable causes. White expressed his belief that this fight will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity, emphasizing the positive impact these billionaires can make.

As expected, Twitteratti is enjoying this unusual occurrence in the corporate jungle. Check out the meme fest thanks to the Musk vs Zuck: 


For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 23, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement