MWC 2023: OnePlus 11 Concept unveiled with CryoFlux lights on back panel; check details

OnePlus has finally announced the new OnePlus 11 Concept phone which was first teased during the OnePlus 11 launch. The latest smartphone was released at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The OnePlus 11 Concept features Active CryoFlux cooling technology which can reduce the temperature up to 2.1℃, according to OnePlus.

The new Cryoflux tech on the OnePlus 11 Concept will also help improve the frame rate by 3-4 fps during gameplay. This phone is designed to demonstrate the possibility of Active CryoFlux. In terms of aesthetics, the phone comes with a glass unibody and deeply curved design, and the icy-cold Active CryoFlux liquid flows through the camera in a halo, surrounded by Guilloché etching.

Ray tracing on OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G, the recently announced flagship, also demonstrates the latest co-developing technology with Qualcomm and Perfect World Games, with built-in AR and ray tracing capability. OnePlus aims to expand its ecosystem and enhance integration between devices with its recently announced "1+4+X" product strategy, including TVs, audio, wearables, tablets, and more.

The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB ROM with UFS 4.0 that ensures maximum power with great efficiency. The core of the camera setup is a 50MP IMX890 sensor with an optical image stabilizer (OIS) for steady shots.