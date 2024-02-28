MWC 2024: Meet Dynamic 1, a robotic AI dog inspired by German Shepherd

At the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Tecno has showcased a robotic AI dog called Dynamic 1. Inspired by popular breed German Shepherd, Dynamic 1 is designed to mimic a real-life dog. This robotic dog can go up and down the stairs, shake hands, do handstands, and jump.

In terms of specifications, Tecno announced that the robotic dog is powered by an AI Hypersense Fusion System and an 8-core ARM CPU. It comes with several sensors including a RealSense D430 depth camera, dual optical sensors and infrared sensors so that it can capture and analyse the environment appropriately. It also comes with microphones that can enable voice commands recognition.

It can even respond to a smartphone app or remote using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Dynamic 1 comes with a headlight system that illuminates its path and acts like an indicator while interacting with people. It can speed up to 3.7m per second and navigate obstacles while running.

As for the battery, it is equipped with a 15,000 mAh battery that offers 90 minutes of battery life. Notably, it doesn't have a USB-C port for recharging, but instead "allows for quick battery exchanges and simultaneous charging."

Dynamic 1 was not the only robotic dog that made an appearance at the Mobile World Congress this year. Xiaomi’s CyberDog 2 was also showcased at the tech event. It is an upgrade to the original Xiaomi CyberDog released in 2021. The new generation robot is smaller and lighter than its predecessor. As per the company, it is more powerful and intelligent with new sensors and new AI processor than the first-generation.

In addition to this, one of the headlining announcements at MWC this year was Motorola’s Adaptive Display. It allows users to wear it like a smartwatch around their wrist and still be able to use it. It can contract and stretch at the user’s wish. This concept smartphone features a 6.9-inch screen with a bendable, woven-fabric back material.

Notably, these devices are in their early stages, hence, it is not yet know if or when they will enter the markets globally.

