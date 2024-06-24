Elon Musk now has 11 children; tech billionaire welcomed third child with Neuralink employee earlier this year

Elon Musk has quietly welcomed his eleventh child earlier this year, his third child with Shivon Zilis, according to a Bloomberg report. Zilis is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. She already shares twins with the tech billionaire, born in 2021. Musk has five children with his first wife Justine Musk, three with Canadian musician Grimes, and three from Shivon Zillis.

The personal connection between Musk and Zilis was not widely known before 2022, when they filed a petition to change the twins' names to include Musk's last name and Zilis' last name as part of their middle names.



Walter Isaacson, Musk’s biographer, shared insights into their relationship in September 2023. He posted a photo of Musk and Zilis with their twins, offering a glimpse into their family life. Isaacson described a scene at Zilis' house in Austin where Musk discussed the potential dangers of AI while the twins played nearby.

Zilis has been a significant figure in Musk's professional circle for several years. She joined Neuralink in 2017, a company co-founded by Musk, which focuses on developing implantable brain-computer interfaces. Before Neuralink, Zilis worked at OpenAI, another Musk co-founded initiative aimed at ensuring that artificial intelligence benefits humanity.

Born in Markham, Ontario, Zilis attended Yale University, where she played goalie on the women's ice-hockey team and graduated with a degree in economics and philosophy. She began her career at IBM, moved to Bloomberg Beta, and eventually landed at OpenAI and Neuralink.

Elon Musk's worries about underpopulation

Elon Musk has been vocal about his concerns regarding global underpopulation. He believes that having more children is crucial for the future of civilization. Musk has stated that individuals with high IQs should have more children to help address this crisis. As Musk continues to expand his family and his business ventures, the implications of his actions and views on society remain a topic of discussion.

However, Musk has also faced allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. A recent Wall Street Journal report detailed claims that Musk had asked a former SpaceX employee to have his children and had inappropriate interactions with other employees, including an intern and a flight attendant. Despite these controversies, Musk's relationship with Zilis, both personal and professional, continues to draw public interest.