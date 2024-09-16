NASA astronauts gear up for Sunita Williams' rescue mission in SpaceX spacecraft; check details

NASA recently announced that it will bring back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore in February 2025 in a SpaceX Falcon 9 spacecraft after Boeing’s Starliner was declared unsafe for return. SpaceX Crew-9 mission crew Nick Hague, commander, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, mission specialist, will remain in quarantine to prevent exposure to any illnesses before they leave for the International Space Station.

According to NASA, Hague and Gorbunov are scheduled to arrive at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 20, where they will stay in quarantine at the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building until launch.

When will the NASA rescue mission for Sunita Williams begin?

NASA and SpaceX have rescheduled the Crew-9 launch to no earlier than September 25, to finalise prelaunch preparations and ensure smooth operations. Liftoff is now targeted for 11:58 p.m. IST from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.

NASA added that September 26, 27, and 28 are the additional launch opportunities for the mission. Notably, the crew will spend around five months at ISS conducting spacewalks, research demonstrations, and experiments before returning in February 2025 with Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore onboard.

How are Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore preparing for their return to Earth?

During a press conference, Sunita Williams stated, “There’s been a [SpaceX] Dragon spacecraft here [ISS] the whole time with the Crew-8 mission. We've had a chance to familiarise ourselves with it, working with our crew members to prepare it as our emergency escape vehicle, should we need it. We're also getting training on the Crew-9 vehicle. We’re excited about flying in two different spacecraft. As testers, that’s what we do. It’s a unique opportunity. While we initially wanted to complete the Starliner mission and land it back on Earth, sometimes you have to pivot and embrace the next opportunity.”

When asked how does she feel after getting to know that her 8-day mission has been extended to 8 months, Williams noted, “My husband and my mom have both said this before—space is my happy place. I love being up here. It’s just fun. Even when you're working, you can do it upside down or sideways, which adds a whole new perspective.”