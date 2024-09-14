NASA astronaut Sunita Williams describes ISS as her 'happy place' despite being stuck in space for 8 months

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, currently on the International Space Station (ISS), has described it as her “happy place” and said she enjoys her time there, even though her mission has been extended unexpectedly. Williams and fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore were originally scheduled to spend eight days in orbit after launching aboard Boeing’s Starliner on June 5. However, due to technical issues, their stay has been prolonged to eight months.

Related Articles

The crew was supposed to return aboard the Starliner, but several technical problems—including helium leaks and thruster failures—meant the spacecraft could not safely return them to Earth. The Starliner eventually came back without the astronauts last week. Addressing the situation in a press conference, Williams said, “That’s how things go in this business.”

Despite the delay, Williams expressed comfort with station life, as both she and Wilmore had previous experience on the ISS. “This is my happy place. I love being up here in space,” she said. Although they hoped to complete their mission on the Starliner, Williams added, “You have to turn the page and look at the next opportunity.”

Williams and Wilmore are now set to return to Earth in February 2024 aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, led by Elon Musk’s company. While Williams admitted to feeling a bit nervous about the delayed return, particularly because of family plans, she said her loved ones had been supportive. Wilmore, on the other hand, said he was not disappointed by the extended stay, explaining that safety concerns with Starliner led to their transfer to a SpaceX flight. “We just could not get comfortable with putting us back in the Starliner,” he said.

One unique aspect of their extended stay is that both astronauts will vote in the 2024 US presidential election from space. Wilmore mentioned that he had already requested his ballot, calling it an important civic duty. Williams echoed this sentiment, saying, “Looking forward to vote from space, which is pretty cool.”

Boeing’s Starliner has faced multiple delays and setbacks over the years. Its June 5 launch with Williams and Wilmore on board was the first crewed mission for the spacecraft. However, issues quickly emerged. Five out of Starliner’s 28 thrusters failed, and multiple helium leaks were detected. While the spacecraft was still able to dock with the ISS, NASA and Boeing determined it wasn’t safe for the astronauts to return on it, leading to the empty return of the Starliner and the astronauts’ transfer to SpaceX’s mission.

Despite the technical setbacks, Williams and Wilmore remain optimistic. With their return now scheduled for February, they continue their work aboard the ISS, contributing to ongoing research and experiments in space.