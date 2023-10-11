National Cinema Day: Movie tickets at Rs 99 on BookMyShow, PayTM, more across India; how to book

October 13, or National Cinema Day is being celebrated across India on Friday. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas all over India have announced that they will be selling tickets at prices as low as Rs 99. The Multiplexes have had a successful year so far, and the new initiative celebrates this by providing more easier access to movies.

The tickets for the movies can be booked online and also be purchased offline. Interested viewers can book the tickets on platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm, or the respective websites of the multiplexes. Additional details about offers on tickets and F&B will be revealed at the participating cinemas, on their websites, and via their social media channels.

How to book movie tickets online?

In order to book the ticket you just need to select the movies you want to watch and select Friday. Some of the international movies are still not allowing the option to book tickets on Friday. However, popular Indian movies like Jawan, Mission Raniganj and Thank You for Coming are some of the movies that are still available at discounted prices. The prices might vary according to the taxes and charges by the multiplexes.

The record of the highest-ever single-day admissions of 6.5 million was set on National Cinema Day last year. This year more than 4000 screens will be celebrating the occasion. Renowned cinemas like PVR INOX, CINEPOLIS, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE, and many others are participating in this sale.

An open letter from the Multiplex Association of India explains the reason behind the new offer. The letter states, "This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt "thank you" to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema."

Also read: Is Prashanth Neel remaking his debut movie 'Ugramm' as 'Salaar'? What we know so far about the Prabhas-starrer

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' smashes opening day record in advance booking in UK, beats Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Jailer and others