Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar foresees 'Amritkaal' for India's space sector with Elon Musk's visit

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar recently highlighted the implications of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's upcoming visit to India, particularly for the country's space sector. According to Kumar, Musk's visit, combined with recent policy changes by the Indian government, signals a new epoch for India in space technology and investment.

Related Articles

Admiral Kumar stated, "With Elon Musk's impending visit and the Government of India's announcement of the 100% FDI for components, systems, subsystems, and the 49% FDI for launch vehicles and associated systems and subsystems, it isn't now rocket science to realize that Bharat traverses the Amritkaal, our space sector is leading the charge at escape velocity."

Musk is expected to conduct strategic discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they may explore potential collaboration in the space and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

Musk is also expected to unveil a major investment, estimated between $2-$3 billion, primarily for setting up a new factory in India. This investment aims to capitalize on the growing Indian EV market.

#WATCH | Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar says "with Elon Musk's impending visit and the government of India's announcement of the 100% FDI for components, systems, subsystems, and the 49% FDI for launch vehicles and associated systems and subsystems, it isn't now rocket science… pic.twitter.com/LBs1e67prn — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

Admiral Kumar lauded the resilience and innovation of Indian scientists and emphasised that the country is poised to become a leader in the space industry, overcoming previous challenges and technological denials.