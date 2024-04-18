Not just PM Modi, Elon Musk might also meet space startups during his Delhi visit next week

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to meet with Indian space companies during his upcoming visit to India next week. As per a report by Bloomberg, these spacetech startups will include Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix Aerospace and Dhruva Space as they have already received a save-the-date request from the government in New Delhi for April 22, the day Musk is set to come to India. This visit is likely to last around 48 hours.

It is expected that Musk’s interest in these companies is because of India’s potential in the field as it became the first country in the world to land at the South Pole of the moon last year. India is also planning its first crewed space mission for 2025. In addition to this, PM Modi has also made some policy changes that encourage private companies to invest in the space industry. It also invites foreign investment in rocket and satellite manufacturing.

The rumour of Musk meeting space tech companies in India comes at a time when SpaceX’s Starlink is expected to enter the Indian market along with Tesla. Notably, Starlink has already set up its unit in India in 2021 but is awaiting the government’s approval to launch its service.

Musk’s visit could also pave the way for SpaceX’s Starlink and Tesla Inc. to break into the world’s most populous nation. Musk said last year that Tesla was likely to make a significant investment in India as the government looks to lure foreign EV brands. Starlink set up a wholly-owned unit in India in 2021 but has been waiting for government approvals to launch its services.

As per a report by IANS, SpaceX has received tentative approval from the Ministry of Communications. However, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is yet to give a final nod after getting a clearance from the Home Ministry on some security issues.

It is reported that SpaceX will "very shortly" apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications By Satellite (GMPCS) services license to Indian authorities. Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm have already applied for the permit.

Also Read:

'Open to anything', says Microsoft worker who was laid off after 30 years of service

US govt reacts after Elon Musk calls India's exclusion from UNSC 'absurd'