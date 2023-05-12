'Neo-liberal, wokeist': Twitter's possible CEO Linda Yaccarino faces heat for WEF link

Twitter's current CEO Elon Musk is ready to step down to make way for a new executive. In a tweet, he confirmed that Twitter will get a new CEO in six weeks. However, we did not get a name out of him. A new report suggests that NBC Universal's ad and sales chief Linda Yaccarino will be taking up the mantle of chief Twit. Neither Musk nor Yaccarino have confirmed the deal but Twitter doesn't want to wait for any official statement. Multiple Twitter users pointed out Yaccarino's proximity with WEF and raised it as a serious concern, going as far as calling her a 'neo-liberal wokeist'.

Apart from being the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, Yaccarino is the Chairman of the WEF's Taskforce on Future of Work and sits on the WEF's Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee. This has turned out to be one of the biggest bones of contention.

One tweet called out the situation saying, "Elon Musk's potential hire for Twitter's new CEO is already being attacked as a neoliberal wokeist because she is a world economic forum board member and writes the occasional tweet opposing bigotry, but her twitter follows and replies would seem to indicate she's an alt-lightist."

Another Twitter user said, "I hope it’s a really bad joke but this is reportedly the new Twitter CEO. Pro- mask, pro-vaxx, and a participant in The World Economic Forum."

Another user emphasized on the fact that Musk will continue to reign over the company as executive chairperson and the new CTO. He said, "Regardless of who the new X/Twitter CEO is, Elon will still be Executive Chair and especially after our conversation today, I’m confident he’ll ensure that the company stays true to 2.0 values. Ensuring the platform allows the most Free Speech possible is a top priority for him."

