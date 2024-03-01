Netflix India expands horizon, promises diverse content lineup for 2024

Netflix India's Vice President of Content, Monica Shergill, revealed the streaming giant's ambitious plans to cater to a wider audience base in 2024 in an announcement this week. Highlighting upcoming projects like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period spectacle "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" and the comedy show "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show," Shergill emphasised the platform's commitment to Indian content.

"With 42 India titles trending globally on Netflix in 2022 and a staggering 62 last year, we've seen continued and consistent success with Indian content," Shergill told PTI. However, she acknowledged the unpredictability of achieving global phenomena like "Squid Game," stressing that such success ultimately hinges on audience reception.

"As a creative executive, I would submit to the audience's love... All we have to do is really work hard, take bold bets, and make exciting content," she remarked, reflecting on the evolving tastes of viewers.

Discussing the impact of the pandemic, Shergill noted how it provided ample time for audiences to explore content from around the world, contributing to Netflix India's phenomenal rise in 2023. The platform secured prestigious accolades, including an Oscar and an International Emmy, further solidifying its position in the industry.

Looking ahead to 2024, Shergill promised an even more ambitious lineup, featuring diverse stories spanning different genres and formats. From the thrilling "IC814: The Kandahar Hijack" to the period film "Maharaj," starring debutant Junaid Khan, and Imtiaz Ali's unique take on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, Netflix India aims to captivate audiences with compelling narratives.

Addressing queries about producing a global sensation akin to "Squid Game," Shergill likened such success to a "unicorn," acknowledging the industry's faith in Netflix's ability to deliver world-class content.

The 2024 slate also includes a range of films and series, such as "Do Patti," "Murder Mubarak," "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba," and "Wild Wild Punjab," along with unscripted titles like "Fabulous Lives versus Bollywood Wives" and the documentary "The Greatest Rivalry-India Vs Pakistan."

