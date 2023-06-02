Netflix may soon end password sharing in India, here's how people elsewhere are getting around it

After months of warnings, Netflix has finally taken action against password-sharing on its platform. The popular streaming service has implemented stricter measures in major markets, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to combat this practice. Previously, Netflix had experimented with options like "borrower" or "shared" accounts, allowing subscribers to add additional users for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to separate accounts, but these options were only available in a few markets. India currently hasn't faced any password-sharing crackdown but could very well be on the list very soon.

In an email to its users, Netflix emphasised that an account should only be shared within a household, stating, "Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with." The company extended its crackdown on password-sharing to over 100 countries, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico, and Singapore recently.

Despite these efforts, people have found ways to circumvent the restrictions. Netflix determines a household based on the device used to access the content. The device initially logged into is considered the "anchor" for the household, and other devices connected to the same WiFi network are recognised as members of that household, according to Lifehacker.

In the United States, Netflix users were asked to enter verification codes sent by the company. Initially, the account holder could provide the code to those sharing the account. However, as reported by Lifehacker, this method seems to have been modified. Now, Netflix users must physically go to the primary account holder's home, connect to their WiFi network, and sign in on their devices.

In the UK, individuals are using virtual private networks (VPNs) to change their location to Turkey, as reported by Ladbible.com. Additionally, some users have suggested using Netflix gift cards and accessing the account after a few weeks to avoid detection.

Netflix's crackdown on password-sharing is primarily driven by the desire to increase revenue. Co-chief executive Ted Sarandos stated that the account-sharing initiative helps expand Netflix's potential paying membership base and contribute to its long-term growth. Earlier in 2023, Netflix revealed that over 100 million households were sharing accounts, impacting their ability to invest in new TV shows and films.

While Netflix wants to curb unauthorised account sharing, it aims to do so without alienating its subscribers. The company had previously delayed a broader crackdown to improve the user experience. Netflix ensures that subscribers have seamless access to the service on various devices and away from home. The streaming giant continues to attract a substantial number of subscribers, with over 232.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and its ad-supported tier is performing well, boasting more than 5 million subscribers, according to recent reports.

