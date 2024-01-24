Netflix to stream WWE Raw after $5 billion deal: Check details

Netflix has signed a long terms deal with the WWE to broadcast the weekly show Monday Night Raw starting January 2025. As per the company, this will be the first time that the show will not be streamed on television since its inception 31 years ago. The show will be available in the US, Canada, UK and Latin America, among other territories.

As per the deal, “The agreement has an initial 10-year term for an aggregate rights fee in excess of $5 billion with an option for Netflix to extend for an additional 10 years and to opt out after the initial five years.”

In addition to Raw, Netflix will also stream more WWE shows including SmackDown and NXT – as well as the company’s Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble exclusively starting January 2024. Netflix has also revealed that WWE’s award-winning documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects will also be available on Netflix internationally beginning in 2025.

For the unversed, the show Raw has over 1600 episodes till date. This three-hour live entertainment show has helped the careers of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

As per a statement by Netflix Chief Content Officer, “We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix. By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”

Netflix reveals that Raw is currently the number 1 show on the USA network, has over 17.5 million unique viewers in one year. In addition to WWE, Netflix has dabbled in sports with documentary-like series about Formula One and professional golf, tennis and football.

Also Read:

Tata Motors unveils India's first CNG cars with automatic transmission; check variants

OnePlus 12 alternatives in India: Samsung Galaxy S24, Vivo X100, iQOO 12 and more