OnePlus 12 alternatives in India: Samsung Galaxy S24, Vivo X100, iQOO 12 and more

OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 12 in India at a starting price of Rs 64,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, a 64MP triple rear camera setup that includes a 3X telephoto periscope lens for the first time. In case you are not sure if you should buy this new handset, here are the alternatives available in India that you can buy instead.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Price: Rs 79,990

Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 14-based Samsung’s One UI 6.1 on top. Samsung has promised seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy S24 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 12MP front facing camera. As for the battery, the Galaxy S24 model houses a 4,000 mAh battery.

iQOO 12

Price: Rs 52,999

iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness and 144Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. iQOO 12 features a 16MP front facing camera. It runs on Android 14 with the company’s Funtouch OS 14 skin on top. iQOO 12 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Vivo X100

Price: Rs 63,999

Vivo X100 comes with a 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X100 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. In terms of camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, a 12MP portrait sensor and an 8MP periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom.

Apple iPhone 15

Price: Rs 66,999

Apple iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch liquid retina display. It is powered by A16 Bionic chipset, just like iPhone 14 Pro models. It offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As predicted, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with USB-C port for fast charging. iPhone 15 features a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens on the back. It has a 12MP front facing camera. The company says that these models offer all-day battery.

