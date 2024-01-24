Tata Motors unveils India's first CNG cars with automatic transmission; check variants

Tata Motors has introduced the first-ever CNG cars with automatic manual transmission (AMT) technology. The company has started accepting bookings for the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT models. The two advancements combines the economic benefits of CNG with the convenience of automatic transmission. Interested customers can book these vehicles at Tata Motors authorized dealerships or online with a booking fee of Rs 21,000.

Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG Variants

The new Tiago iCNG AMT is available in three variants (XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG, and XZA NRG), and the Tigor iCNG AMT comes in two variants (XZA CNG and XZA+ CNG).

Twin Cylinder Technology

The models use twin-cylinder CNG technology, which is a first in the industry for additional boot space. The cars are equipped with a single advanced ECU for switching between petrol and CNG modes, and they can start directly in CNG mode.

Safety features include a micro switch that turns off the car during refueling, thermal incident protection, safely located CNG cylinders, advanced materials in the iCNG kit to prevent gas leaks, and a leak detection feature that switches the car to petrol mode in the event of a gas leak.

The iCNG AMT cars are powered by a 1.2L Revotron Engine. Additionally, Tata Motors has introduced new colour options for these models. According to Tata Motors, the CNG market has seen a 40.5 per cent growth in FY24 over the previous fiscal year.

Also read: Total 2.93 lakh PVs sold in December 2023; Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors among top sellers: FADA