Netflix ‘What we Watched’ report: Nearly 100 billion hours viewed in six months

Netflix has published a comprehensive report called ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ for the first time. The mega streaming platform has decided to share this report every six months. This report will provide detailed insights into what people have watched on Netflix over six months. It will include the hours viewed for every title, the premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film, and whether a title was available globally.

The report will cover more than 18,000 titles, which represents 99% of all viewing on Netflix, and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. Over 60% of Netflix titles released between January and June 2023 appeared on their weekly Top 10 lists.

The report also highlights the popularity of returning favourites like “Ginny & Georgia”, “Alice in Borderland”, “The Marked Heart”, “Outer Banks”, “You”, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”, “XO Kitty” and film sequels “Murder Mystery 2” and “Extraction 2”. New series like “The Night Agent”, “The Diplomat”, “Beef”, “The Glory”, “Alpha Males”, “FUBAR” and “Fake Profile” have also generated huge audiences and fandoms.

The report also shows the enthusiasm for non-English stories, which generated 30% of all viewing, and the demand for older, licensed titles.

Netflix emphasises that success is not determined by hours viewed alone, but by whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience. To compare between titles, Netflix suggests using their weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, which take into account run times and premiere dates.

Netflix believes that this report, combined with their weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, will give creators and the industry deeper insights into their audiences, and what resonates with them.