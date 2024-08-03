Neuralink's future: Elon Musk talks superhuman communication and beyond on Lex Fridman Podcast

Elon Musk envisions a future where Neuralink, his brain-computer interface company, will not only address neurological disorders but also enhance human capabilities beyond our current limitations. In a wide-ranging conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Musk discussed the potential for Neuralink to dramatically increase communication bandwidth between humans and computers, eventually enabling "superhuman" abilities.

"With even only roughly, I don’t know, 10-15% of the electrodes working with uh, with Nolan, with our first patient, we were able to achieve a bits per second that’s twice the world record," Musk stated, referring to Neuralink's first human recipient. "So I think we’ll, we’ll start like vastly exceeding world records by orders of magnitude in the years to come."

Musk believes that increasing the number of electrodes and refining signal processing will allow Neuralink to achieve communication speeds far surpassing human speech or typing. "Faster than any human could possibly communicate uh by typing or speaking," he predicted.

He envisions a future where Neuralink could enable telepathic communication between humans, upload and download memories, and even expand our sensory perception beyond traditional human limits. "You could also see in different wavelengths, so like Geordi La Forge from Star Trek," Musk mused. "You know, like the thing you can just, if you want to see in radar, no problem, you can see ultraviolet, infrared, eagle vision, whatever you want."