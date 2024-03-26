scorecardresearch
New Apple Pencil with Vision Pro support in testing: Report

Speculation mounts over the potential launch of a new Apple Pencil, coinciding with the anticipated release of updated iPad Pro and iPad Air models slated for April.

Speculation is rife regarding the potential expansion of Apple Pencil compatibility beyond iPads, with whispers suggesting a forthcoming version of the accessory may find a home with Apple's Vision Pro headset.

According to MacRumors, Apple has conducted internal trials on a novel Apple Pencil equipped with visionOS support. This development could pave the way for users to wield the Apple Pencil seamlessly with drawing applications on the Vision Pro, including popular tools like Freeform and Pixelmator.

While specific project details remain elusive, one conceivable scenario involves users harnessing the Apple Pencil to sketch on surfaces like desks, with their creations manifesting within the visionOS application. Such an innovation promises to transform one's surroundings into a sprawling canvas, complete with nuanced pressure and tilt sensitivity.

Speculation mounts over the potential launch of a new Apple Pencil, coinciding with the anticipated release of updated iPad Pro and iPad Air models slated for April. However, confirmation is pending regarding its compatibility with visionOS.

Should the prospect of Apple Pencil integration with the Vision Pro materialise, it would necessitate corresponding software updates. The timing and specifics of such enhancements remain uncertain, although industry insiders anticipate an initial glimpse with the release of visionOS 1.2 beta, likely available to developers imminently. Further developments are expected to unfold at Apple's forthcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, where the introduction of visionOS 2 is anticipated.

Published on: Mar 26, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
