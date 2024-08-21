New compact SUV Skoda Kylaq announced; will take on Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet

Skoda has officially announced the name of its upcoming compact SUV: the Skoda Kylaq. This vehicle is the latest addition to Skoda’s expanding SUV lineup. From the looks of the silhouette, Skoda seems to have a sub-4m SUV on offer. This new vehicle will take on other popular choices like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. The price and size segment is extremely competitive with the growing shift from hatchbacks to compact SUVs.

The name "Kylaq" is consistent with Skoda's naming convention for its SUVs, which typically end in "Q." Other models in this lineup include the Kodiaq, Karoq, and Kushaq. The name is designed to reflect the vehicle’s intended characteristics, such as strength and elegance.

Although detailed specifications have not yet been released, the Skoda Kylaq is expected to offer more features than what is offered by Skoda Kushaq, which sits in a segment above. The car is expected to get advanced safety features, and the latest in-car technology like a 360-degree parking camera. The SUV is likely to be positioned as a versatile option suitable for both urban driving and longer trips.

In terms of powertrains, Skoda might opt for the same 1.0-liter turbo-charged petrol engine. The car might also get the same transmission options as its elder sibling. The Kylaq is part of Skoda's broader strategy to increase its footprint in the SUV market, which has seen significant growth. This new model will enter the competitive compact SUV segment. The car is expected to launch early next year, in the month of March.