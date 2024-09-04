New Instagram feature lets followers comment on each other’s Stories; check details

Instagram is rolling out new features aimed at enhancing interaction within Stories. The Meta-owned company plans to make the platform more community-driven with this new feature. One of the latest updates allows users to comment on each other’s Stories, which is similar to the dynamic of livestreaming.

The new feature lets followers publicly comment on Stories, but users can disable this option if they prefer to keep the experience more private. This update follows a trend Instagram has observed—Stories are more popular than main feed posts, and private messaging is a favoured way to connect.

The introduction of public comments is just one of many recent changes designed to increase engagement on the platform. Instagram recently added music to profiles, and a new “Reveal” feature lets users hide Stories until followers send a direct message to view them.

Instagram is also focusing on nurturing new talent with the launch of Creator Lab. This educational platform offers tips and tools for aspiring creators to get the most out of Instagram’s expanding list of features. Paras Sharma, Meta’s Director of Global Partnerships in India, highlighted that feedback from younger users, particularly Gen Z, has influenced many of these updates.

Gen Z trends on Instagram

Instagram has noticed that Gen Z users are shifting away from highly curated, “me-centered” posts and leaning more toward photo dumps and content that invites interaction. Responding to this, Instagram has expanded its carousel post limit to 20 and added new tools to enhance Stories, Reels, and posts.

Interactive tools like “Add Yours” templates, “Add Yours Music,” “Frames,” and “Reveal” stickers have also been introduced to encourage more participation from followers. These trends are driving Instagram’s latest innovations as it aims to create a more interactive and community-focused platform.