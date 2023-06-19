New WhatsApp feature for iOS: iPhone users to get 'community entry point' feature; here's how it works

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for iOS users called the 'community entry point.' This feature is being rolled out gradually to users. It specifically applies to the community announcement group, allowing users to access a list of all the groups associated with that community.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the community entry point shortcut feature is designed to simplify the process for community administrators to add a new group to their community. Previously, administrators would have to navigate to the community info section to make such additions. With this new feature, they can directly add a new group without the need for additional steps.

The report further mentions that although the feature may not be explicitly mentioned in the official changelog, some accounts will receive it in the coming weeks. This means that users might still find it on their accounts even if the feature is not listed as an update in the release notes.

WhatsApp multi-account feature

In addition to this, it was recently reported that the messaging platform is working on a new feature that will allow users to access more than one WhatsApp account from one device at a time. WhatsApp is working on this multi-account support feature for Android users. The report adds, “When you set up an additional account for the first time, it will be stored on your device until you decide to log out of the account, so you can always switch to it when you want.”

The WhatsApp multi-account feature is expected to help users switch between different accounts on the same device, just like Instagram. As per the report, the app will save the password for these accounts and will allow users to switch with just one tap. They will see a menu with the list of accounts logged in on the device, users will simply need to tap on the profile they want to open, exactly like Instagram.

WhatsApp screen-sharing on video call

WhatsApp is also rolling out a new screen-sharing feature for video calls for iOS beta users. This will allow users to give a presentation during a video call, just like Zoom. During a video call, beta users will now see a new icon at the bottom.

When the screen-sharing feature is enabled, all activities on the users' screen -- including notifications -- will be captured and shared with the people connected to the video call.

