Nikon Z50II launched in India; see features and price of the creator-focused mirrorless camera

Nikon has just unveiled the latest addition to its mirrorless lineup: the Z50II. Launching at an entry price of Rs 77,995 (body only) and ranging up to Rs 1,15,795 with lens kits, the Z50II packs in the capabilities that were once exclusive to higher-end models.

“At Nikon, we are committed to innovation and delivering advanced imaging solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers,” said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. The launch signals Nikon’s intent to cater not only to traditional photographers but also to a growing community of content creators who need fast, quality results.

The Z50II inherits the EXPEED 7 processor from Nikon’s flagship Z9, pushing its video abilities to capture 4K footage with impressive clarity, thanks to 5.6K oversampling. This level of resolution, combined with support for N-Log video and RED LUTs, brings nuanced colour grading to creators who want professional-quality video content. Additionally, the camera’s AI-driven portrait enhancements simplify post-production, making it ideal for content creators on tight schedules.

A standout feature for content creators is the new “Product Review Mode.” This setting ensures focus on foreground objects, which is particularly helpful for product reviewers and vloggers. Plus, with the addition of a video self-timer and USB streaming compatibility, the Z50II is built to handle a variety of creative needs, from live streaming to product demos.

The Z50II integrates a nine-type subject detection system, previously reserved for Nikon’s flagship models, which provides reliable autofocus across diverse scenes. Coupled with Nikon’s Pre-Release Capture function, which buffers images before the shutter is fully pressed, the camera excels in capturing split-second moments, an invaluable feature for event photographers and action enthusiasts alike.

The Z50II’s autofocus also adapts seamlessly to unpredictable subjects like pets or children, capturing moments with clarity even in dynamic environments. It’s an upgrade that brings professional-grade performance to a wider audience.

One of the unique features of the Z50II is its high-luminance electronic viewfinder (EVF), which operates at 1,000 cd/m², twice as bright as its predecessor. This bright EVF enables photographers to compose shots with minimal eye strain and provides a clearer, more realistic preview of the scene—ideal for outdoor shooting under bright sunlight.

In addition, the Z50II supports Imaging Recipes and Picture Control through the Nikon Imaging Cloud, allowing users to customise colour and contrast settings and access presets from top professionals.

The Z50II’s wide ISO range (100–51200) and built-in flash enhance versatility in various lighting conditions. For night scenes or backlit environments, the camera ensures minimal noise, preserving detail and texture. And with the Hi-Res Zoom feature, users can zoom digitally during video recording without sacrificing quality—a plus for videographers working with prime lenses.

The Nikon Z50II and its accompanying accessories, including the MC-DC3 Remote Cord for tripod shooting, will be available across India starting late November 2024.