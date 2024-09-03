Nirvana Ivy earbuds unveiled by boAt: 360° spatial audio at an affordable price; see details

Indian audio and wearables brand boAt has announced the launch of its latest TWS earbuds, the Nirvana Ivy. The Nirvana Ivy boasts a suite of premium features, including 360° Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking and 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), making it a formidable competitor in the affordable TWS segment.

The Nirvana Ivy introduces boAt's 360° Spatial Audio technology, developed in collaboration with Ceva, BES Technic, and ST Micro. This feature uses advanced algorithms to create an immersive, three-dimensional soundscape, enveloping the listener in sound.

Coupled with Dynamic Head Tracking, also powered by Ceva and ST Micro, the audio experience becomes even more realistic. The earbuds adjust the direction of sound based on the user's head movements, enhancing the immersion for music, movies, and games.

"At boAt, innovation is our driving force, and we're proud to be ahead of the curve," said Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of boAt. "With the launch of Nirvana Ivy TWS, we're democratizing technology by delivering next-gen features like 360° Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, and industry-leading ANC to everyone, at an unbeatable price. This is more than just a product—it's a sound revolution, proving that the future of audio is here, and it's accessible to all”.

Feature-Packed for Seamless Connectivity

Multi-Point Connectivity: Seamlessly switch between multiple devices.

In-Ear Detection: Automatically pause and resume playback when earbuds are removed or worn.

Customizable Preset EQs: Tailor the sound to your preferences.

AI-Powered ENC: Crystal-clear voice calls with effective background noise reduction.

Ambient Mode: Stay aware of your surroundings without removing the earbuds.

Personalized Audio: Customize the sound to your unique hearing profile (powered by Mimi Hearing Technologies).

Google Fast Pair: Quick and easy pairing with compatible Android devices.

The Nirvana Ivy boasts an impressive 50-hour total playtime with the charging case. Individual earbuds offer up to 11 hours of playtime with ANC off and up to 7 hours with ANC on. The ASAP Charge feature provides 4 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Availability and Pricing

The boAt Nirvana Ivy TWS is available in three colours: Gunmetal Black, Gunmetal White, and Quartz Cyan. Priced at INR 2,999, the earbuds will be available starting September 4, 2024, on boAt's website, Flipkart, Amazon, and select retail stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.