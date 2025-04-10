No Bluetooth? No problem! This adapter makes any audio device instantly wireless

UltraProlink has announced the launch of the Air-Tunes Duo, a Bluetooth transmitter and adapter designed to add wireless audio capability to any device equipped with a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

The device allows users to connect their wired audio sources, such as TVs, gaming consoles, treadmills, and in-flight entertainment systems, to Bluetooth headphones or speakers. It is aimed at consumers looking to avoid tangled wires while still using their preferred wireless audio accessories.

A standout feature of the Air-Tunes Duo is its dual audio streaming capability, which enables two Bluetooth headsets to connect simultaneously and stream the same audio. The product also supports wired headphones, offering flexibility for users who prefer or require a hybrid setup.

Its modular design supports both single and dual 3.5mm audio jacks, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices, including in-flight entertainment systems and fitness equipment.

UltraProlink promises up to 15 hours battery on a single charge, with a USB-C port that can recharge the battery in under two hours.

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder and CEO of UltraProlink, said the product was developed to make wireless audio more accessible to users who already own high-end headphones or earbuds. “Our goal is to create a device that seamlessly integrates with existing audio setups, providing users with complete freedom from wires while ensuring superior sound quality,” he said.

The Air-Tunes Duo is currently available for purchase through UltraProlink’s official website and Amazon India, with a retail price of ₹1,841.