No More Scrolling! WhatsApp unveils chat filters for faster message search

WhatsApp has introduced new chat filters to make the app more convenient for users who treat it like an inbox. These filters, including All, Unread, and Groups, help users easily access specific types of messages.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of chat filters on WhatsApp through his WhatsApp Channel and Facebook. In a Facebook post, he stated, "Introducing chat filters on WhatsApp to help you quickly find important messages."

The company has introduced three filters, organizing all chats into three main categories: All, Unread, and Groups.

“Opening WhatsApp and finding the right conversation should feel quick, seamless, and simple. As people increasingly do more on WhatsApp, it’s more important than ever before to be able to get to your messages fast. That’s why today we’re launching new Chat Filters so you can do that without having to scroll through your full inbox,” the company said in an announcement.

All: The default view of all your messages.

Unread: This filter enables users to access conversations they haven't read yet. It displays messages that are either marked as unread or haven't been opened, helping users prioritize their responses.

Groups: Under this filter, all group chats will be grouped together, simplifying the process of finding your favorite ones. It also displays subgroups of Communities for easier access.

“We believe filters will make it easier for people to stay organised and find their most important conversations and help navigate through messages more efficiently. We’ll continue to build more options to help you focus on what matters most,” the company said.

The company mentioned that these features are beginning to roll out to Android and iPhone users and will be accessible to everyone in the upcoming weeks.