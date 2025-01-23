No new rules about 90-day SIM card validity as TRAI clarifies rumours

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has been on the receiving end of criticism lately as reports circulating online talk about new rules on SIM card validity. The reports mention that existing SIM cards will remain active for 90 days even without recharge, according to a new rule issued by TRAI. However, TRAI has rebuffed these claims, calling them misleading and ensuring that no new rules have been issued regarding this matter.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the regulatory body has detailed out that no new rules have been issued, as well as mentioned clearly that the current rules about SIM card validity have been in existence for 11 years.

"As per TCPR (6th amendment), no mobile connection of a prepaid consumer is de-activated for non-usage for minimum period of ninety days if amount exceeding twenty rupees or such lesser amount is available in account of such consumer. This amendment is 11 years old regarding non deactivation of connection/ Automatic number retention in case of non-usage provided minimum balance is

maintained," clarified TRAI.

Another point of contention has been the newly-announced voice and SMS-only plans by telecom operators, which is in accordance with a TRAI mandate about having plans without data bundled in. However, while most consumers were happy about the decision initially, telecom operators have announced plans at the same prices and cut down on the benefits, instead of bringing the price of the prepaid plans down.

TRAI said that it has noted these new plans, and they will be "examined by TRAI as per extant regulatory provisions."