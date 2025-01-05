End of spam calls? TRAI to issue tighter regulations in coming weeks 

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said that tighter regulations to curb spam and a new consultation on an authorisation framework for telemarketers are expected soon.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also set to launch a pilot program this month to transfer paper-based and past customer permissions for receiving commercial communications onto its digital distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform.

This initiative, which aims to streamline the validation process, will allow for the verification of current permissions and offer consumers the option to opt out.

TRAI has also confirmed that it will not reconsider its recent regulation requiring service providers to offer separate special tariff vouchers (STV) for voice calls and SMS.

In an interview with PTI, Lahoti emphasised that while consumers can be encouraged to use data, they cannot be forced to do so. He stressed that TRAI’s primary goal is to protect the interests of both the industry and consumers, ensuring they only pay for the services they actually need.

TRAI is also preparing to overhaul its IT systems, which it believes will lead to more efficient filings by telecom companies and industry stakeholders. Deloitte, appointed as a consultant, is nearing completion of its report on the system revamp. Once the report is submitted, TRAI will select an agency to implement the changes, with the goal of completing the project within this year.

Looking ahead to 2025, TRAI is focusing on recommendations for satellite communications spectrum — a crucial issue involving major telecom companies like Jio and Airtel, as well as Elon Musk’s Starlink. Lahoti declined to provide specific details or a timeline for the release of these recommendations but assured that all comments will be evaluated fairly.

In addition to satellite communications, TRAI’s 2025 agenda includes recommendations for network authorisation, a new broadcasting authorisation framework, and the revision of the national numbering plan for fixed-line services. Efforts to combat spam calls and messages will continue, with TRAI working on implementing a separate 160-series number for service or transactional calls (e.g., from banks or insurance companies), distinct from the 140-series, which will be reserved for promotional calls.

Lahoti also indicated that TRAI plans to finalise its recommendations on millimeter-wave spectrum (for frequencies such as 37-37.5 GHz and 42.5-43.5 GHz) in about a month and release a consultation paper on backhaul spectrum by March. The regulator is also focusing on improving digital consent acquisition, as the challenge lies in transferring legacy paper-based consents into the DLT platform.

To address this issue, TRAI plans to collaborate with stakeholders to develop a solution that allows for the smooth onboarding and verification of past consents without disrupting service. Lahoti explained that the aim is to ensure that consents previously obtained on paper are properly recorded on the DLT platform, offering consumers the option to opt out if they no longer wish to receive communications.

As part of the pilot beginning in January, TRAI will work with select service providers and principal entities to test the migration process for these legacy consents. Lahoti acknowledged that setting a cut-off date after which paper-based consents would no longer be valid would be a complex, time-consuming task.

TRAI is also expected to introduce stricter regulations to combat spam in the coming month. A discussion paper from August proposed, among other measures, introducing higher tariffs for calls and SMS messages beyond a certain threshold. The paper suggested scrutinizing subscribers who make more than 50 calls or send over 50 SMS messages daily, along with other criteria, to identify potential spammers.

In response to reports about the Department of Telecom (DoT) seeking clarification from TRAI on telcos’ bank guarantee encashment for fines related to anti-spam violations, Lahoti explained that TRAI had already identified the specific license violations and informed DoT to take appropriate action, including addressing any financial penalties.

On the industry pushback against voice-only STVs, Lahoti reaffirmed that TRAI must balance the interests of both consumers and telecom companies. While consumers cannot be forced to buy data, the regulator encourages them to do so and allows telecom companies to promote data services. However, Lahoti emphasized that consumers must have the option to choose what suits their needs without being compelled.