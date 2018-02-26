Can the new Nokia Android One phones fill the void of Nexus phones?

Nokia has introduced a range of new Android smartphones at the MWC 2018. After the company was re-launched under the parentage of HMD Global, the company introduced nine new Android smartphones. While the first generation was close to stock Android, the new smartphones launched this year come with Android One or Android Oreo (Go edition).

HMD Global, in direct collaboration with Google, has announced that all new Nokia Android phones will be powered by Android One, with the only exception of Go Edition which will be reserved for entry level smartphones.

During the launch event in Barcelona, Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer for HMD Global stated that, "Our entire range, with the exception of the Android Go Edition devices, will be Android One. We want to be even faster with the latest innovations and we want to join forces on going to market...That's the reason why Nokia phones will be joining Android One."

This renewed commitment towards Android can keep Nokia relevant in the competitive Android segment. The vanilla operating system and trusted Nokia hardware can make the entire series an indomitable one in the Android world.

The Nexus series was discontinued in lieu of launching the Pixel line-up. However, the Pixels were placed in the premium flagship segment, taking it out of reach for most Nexus enthusiasts.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is also placed on the higher side but the company is offering an Android One phone for every budget. Starting from the Nokia 2, currently priced above Rs 6,500 in India, to Nokia 6 (2018) and now Nokia 7 Plus, there's a Nokia device for every budget. Nokia went on to make a future commitment of launching all the Android devices with Android One. HMD Global also committed to timely updates with the Android One in place.

In 2014, Android One was launched as an operating system for smartphones with entry-level specifications. However, this new operating system in 2018 is efficient and comes with all the bells and whistles of stock Android without compromising performance. This combination of Nokia's hardware and Google's software can go on to become an instant hit for Android enthusiasts bringing it close to what the Nexus line-up offered.