Non-computer science techie from Bengaluru bags Rs 1.6 crore Google offer, salary slip goes viral

A jaw-dropping job offer from Google went viral after a developer from a tier-3 college, without a Computer Science degree, bagged a staggering Rs 1.64 crore package.

The offer, posted on X by Kartik Jolapara, a developer at JP Morgan, lays out the eye-watering details of a Senior Software Engineer role.

Despite not having the typical CS background that tech companies often look for, the candidate’s decade of experience led to a deal that includes a Rs 65 lakh base salary and several hefty bonuses.

The full breakdown? In addition to the base salary, the offer features a Rs 9 lakh annual bonus, a Rs 19 lakh signing bonus, and Rs 5 lakh for relocation expenses. The total compensation for the first year skyrockets to Rs 1.64 crore.

Jolapara couldn’t resist sharing the numbers on X (formerly Twitter), calling them “crazy offers” and pointing out the shockingly high package for someone with the candidate’s unconventional background. “What 10 years of experience can get you? Crazy offers,” Jolapara captioned the post.

The post instantly sparked a flurry of reactions online, as users weighed in on whether this compensation was out of the ordinary or just another day in the tech world. Some brushed off the offer as par for the course in an industry known for doling out big bucks. One user remarked, “Am I the only one not impressed by these numbers? Isn’t this standard in tech?”

But others were floored by the dramatic leap in salary for someone who didn’t come from a traditional Computer Science or top-tier university background. “Non-CS from Tier 3. Interesting,” one commenter noted, capturing the surprise that many felt. Another added, “I’ve seen better offers, but it’s still pretty great for someone with 10 years of experience.”

The offer has stirred a fresh debate about compensation in the tech industry, where experience and skills can sometimes trump academic pedigree. As tech giants like Google continue to hunt for top talent, this case shows just how much they’re willing to shell out—even for candidates who don’t fit the traditional mold. The post also sparked curiosity about what the future holds for those grinding away in the tech industry, with one user joking, “So after 10 years, we all will be rich?”