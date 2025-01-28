‘None of your data goes to China’: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas on DeepSeek model usage

Aravind Srinivas, a co-founder of Perplexity AI, took to Twitter to address concerns over DeepSeek’s data privacy policies after a viral screenshot of its privacy policy stirred debate. The policy highlighted that DeepSeek collects user input and stores some of it on servers located in China, raising questions about security and transparency.

“All DeepSeek usage in Perplexity is through models hosted in data centers in the USA and Europe. DeepSeek is open-source. None of your data goes to China,” Srinivas clarified in his tweet, seeking to reassure users of the platform’s commitment to privacy and security.

The issue gained momentum after a Twitter user posted the privacy policy screenshot with the caption: “Does this worry you?” The highlighted sections in the policy underline the storage of personal data and user input on Chinese servers, prompting users to question the platform’s data security practices.

Responding to the uproar, Srinivas firmly stated that DeepSeek operates through models based in the U.S. and Europe under Perplexity’s management, ensuring that no data flows to China despite the policy’s wording.

DeepSeek, a cutting-edge AI platform developed by Hangzhou-based startup DeepSeek, has gained significant traction due to its advanced large language model, DeepSeek-R1. Known for its reasoning and analytical capabilities, the AI has emerged as a strong competitor to established platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Its hybrid architecture, competitive pricing, and accessibility across devices have made it popular among users globally.

However, DeepSeek’s privacy policy, updated on December 5, 2024, has drawn scrutiny. The policy explicitly mentions that the platform may collect and store user data, including input and uploaded files, on servers in the People’s Republic of China. This disclosure has triggered concerns, particularly in regions wary of data privacy implications involving China.