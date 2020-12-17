Norton Mobile Security subscriptions available on Paytm

With personal and banking details residing on smartphones, individuals too are at great risk of cyber-attack and identity theft. To help consumer secure their smartphones and PCs, NortonLifeLock's Cyber Safety solutions are now available on Paytm in three affordable subscription models. Starting at Rs 49 per month for one device and going up to Rs 199 for a PC for three months, the solutions can be purchased from the app and activated automatically upon download.

"Online identities and personally identifiable information (PII) are becoming more valuable, and the need of the hour is to secure not just computers, but also, smartphones and smart watches that are constantly connected to the internet and tracking consumers' activity and data on the go," says Ritesh Copra, Director - Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries, NortonLifeLock. The need of the hour is to secure the devices and network parallelly.

The subscription plans listed on Paytm include Norton Mobile Security for Android and iOS phones and tablets, priced at Rs 49 per month for one device and Rs 129 for one device for three months. There is also Norton Antivirus for PC for one device priced at Rs 199 for three months. Upon consuming the subscription, users can renew it either through Paytm or through the NortonLifeLock app itself.

According to NortonLifeLock Cyber Security Insights Report (NLCSIR)-2019, nearly 39 per cent of the Indian respondents that were surveyed have been victims of identity theft. The survey also revealed that while consumers are concerned about the misuse of personal information, they were still happy to share such details if they get something in return. One must at all cost protect their online data and beware of the phishing activities as these are the ones that will target your data while connected to an unsecured network.

"If you check your emails on your phone or access your bank account or even shop online, all your personal and financial information on your mobile device it is prone to vulnerabilities of getting stolen," adds Copra.

Even when using public networks or private unsecured Wi-Fi connections, it is important to have VPN (Virtual Private Network) to protect browsing activity. "With more and more people adopting work from home without the usual safeguards that their IT systems would offer, cyber criminals are using this opportunity to target people's sense of insecurity and fear," he added.

According to the report, India was amongst the top four countries that witnessed most number of cyber-crime victims, after Australia, France and Germany.