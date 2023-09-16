‘Not for sale’: Taiwan blasts Elon Musk over latest China comments

In a firm response to Elon Musk's assertion that Taiwan was an integral part of China, Taiwan's Foreign Minister stated, "Taiwan is not for sale." Musk made these remarks during the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, which were later uploaded to YouTube.

He stated, "Their (Beijing's) policy has been to reunite Taiwan with China. From their standpoint, maybe it is analogous to Hawaii or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China mostly because ... the U.S. Pacific Fleet has stopped any sort of reunification effort by force."

Joseph Wu, Taiwan's Foreign Minister, took to X to respond, suggesting that Musk might consider urging China to "allow access to @X for its citizens." It's worth noting that China blocks X, as well as other major Western social media platforms like Facebook.

Wu added, "Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off @Starlink to thwart Ukraine's counterstrike against Russia."

"Listen closely, Taiwan is not part of the PRC and is absolutely not for sale!" Wu emphasised, using the abbreviation for the People's Republic of China. Taiwan's democratically elected government vehemently rejects China's sovereignty claims and maintains that only Taiwan's people have the authority to determine their future.

Hope @elonmusk can also ask the #CCP to open @X to its people. Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off @Starlink to thwart #Ukraine’s counterstrike against #Russia. Listen up, #Taiwan is not part of the #PRC & certainly not for sale! JW https://t.co/HEhyTYYXFp — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) September 13, 2023

This incident isn't the first time Musk has stirred controversy regarding Taiwan. Last October, he suggested a potential resolution to tensions between China and Taiwan by proposing a transfer of some control over Taiwan to Beijing, a statement that also elicited a strong rebuke from Taiwan.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Chandrayaan-3 poised to unlock future energy source on the moon; know all about it