'Not just 70, more like 140': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal bats for Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s work hours outlook

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has yet again addressed the controversy surrounding his recent endorsement of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's stance on work hours for India's youth. Aggarwal on Friday backed Murthy's assertion that Indian youngsters should commit to a gruelling 70-hour workweek. In a recent tweet, Aggarwal upped the ante, stating, "Putting in the hours. Not just 70, more like 140! Only fun, no weekends!"

Previously, Aggarwal had tweeted the struggles faced by earlier generations, contending that "our grandparents' generation" had fought for India's independence, and "our parents' generation" had battled for life's basic necessities.

Putting in the hours 😉. Not just 70, more like 140! 😀😎



Only fun, no weekends! pic.twitter.com/LiuyJ4KELb — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 28, 2023

During a recent episode of 'The Record,' a podcast by 3one4 Capital, Narayana Murthy expressed concerns that India's youth had adopted "not so desirable habits from the West" without contributing to the nation. He went on to claim that "India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world."

Murthy further emphasised, "Our youngsters should say, this is my country. I want to work 70 hours a week."

Bhavish Aggarwal echoed Murthy's sentiments, asserting that "it's our moment to go all in and build one generation that other generations have built over many generations."

Totally agree with Mr Murthy's views. It's not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it's our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!

The comments from both Murthy and Aggarwal have ignited a lively debate on the social media platform X. Many believe that the time has come for India to shine and that its youth should exert extra effort. Others, however, argue that both these influential figures may be out of touch with the realities of life in India, as they demand a gruelling 70-hour workweek.

