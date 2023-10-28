scorecardresearch
'Not just 70, more like 140': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal bats for Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s work hours outlook

'Not just 70, more like 140': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal bats for Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's work hours outlook

In a recent tweet, Aggarwal upped the ante, stating, "Putting in the hours. Not just 70, more like 140! Only fun, no weekends!"

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal talks about the current generation's role in building India's future Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal talks about the current generation's role in building India's future
SUMMARY
  • Infosys founder Narayana Murthy stated in a podcast, ‘Our youngster should say, this is my country. I want to work 70 hours a week'
  • Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has chimed in and agreed with Murthy
  • "Putting in the hours. Not just 70, more like 140! Only fun, no weekends!" Aggarwal tweeted

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has yet again addressed the controversy surrounding his recent endorsement of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's stance on work hours for India's youth. Aggarwal on Friday backed Murthy's assertion that Indian youngsters should commit to a gruelling 70-hour workweek. In a recent tweet, Aggarwal upped the ante, stating, "Putting in the hours. Not just 70, more like 140! Only fun, no weekends!"

Previously, Aggarwal had tweeted the struggles faced by earlier generations, contending that "our grandparents' generation" had fought for India's independence, and "our parents' generation" had battled for life's basic necessities.

During a recent episode of 'The Record,' a podcast by 3one4 Capital, Narayana Murthy expressed concerns that India's youth had adopted "not so desirable habits from the West" without contributing to the nation. He went on to claim that "India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world."

Murthy further emphasised, "Our youngsters should say, this is my country. I want to work 70 hours a week."

Bhavish Aggarwal echoed Murthy's sentiments, asserting that "it's our moment to go all in and build one generation that other generations have built over many generations."

The comments from both Murthy and Aggarwal have ignited a lively debate on the social media platform X. Many believe that the time has come for India to shine and that its youth should exert extra effort. Others, however, argue that both these influential figures may be out of touch with the realities of life in India, as they demand a gruelling 70-hour workweek.

Published on: Oct 28, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
