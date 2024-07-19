Not Microsoft, it was a Crowdstrike outage: Here’s what happened

On Friday, many Windows users experienced a sudden Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), causing significant disruptions globally. Contrary to initial assumptions, the issue was not caused by Microsoft but by a recent update from Crowdstrike, a US-based cybersecurity company.

What happened?

The BSOD is a critical error screen that forces the system to freeze, making it temporarily unusable. Such errors often result from software issues.

The cause

The root of this problem was traced to a recent update from Crowdstrike. This update included a faulty file, which led to the widespread BSOD issues. It's important to note that this issue did not originate from Microsoft itself.

Official statements

Microsoft acknowledged the issue, stating, "We're aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform."

George Kurtz, President & CEO of Crowdstrike, explained, "Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been deployed. We recommend customers use our support portal for updates and communicate with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels."

Fixing the problem:

There are two primary methods to resolve the BSOD issue:

1. Deleting the faulty file:

-Reboot the system into safe mode.

-Navigate to the folder containing the Crowdstrike file.

-Delete the file ending with the number 291.

-Restart the system.

2. Point-in-Time restore:

Use this feature to restore the system to a previous state before the update.

Choose a restore point as close as possible to the current time to minimise data loss.

The outage caused significant issues, especially at airports. Airlines like SpiceJet, Indigo, and Akasa faced major disruptions at Mumbai and Delhi airports. However, most systems are now receiving fixes.

Sundareshwar K, Partner & Leader - Cybersecurity at PwC India, described the event as a "black swan" incident, highlighting the need for organisations to rethink their cybersecurity strategies beyond just technology.

Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, emphasised the incident as a wake-up call for businesses to prioritise proactive defence strategies and ensure comprehensive contingency plans, including regular data backups and robust disaster recovery strategies.

While the BSOD issue caused by Crowdstrike's update has largely been resolved, this incident underscores the importance of robust cybersecurity measures and contingency plans to ensure business continuity in the face of unforeseen technology failures.