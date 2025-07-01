Nothing Headphone (1) to launch in India at ₹21,999, with ₹2,000 off on day one; see details

After teasing it globally, Nothing has now confirmed that its first over-ear audio product, Headphone (1), will go on sale in India from 15 July. Priced at ₹21,999, the device will also be available at a special launch day price of ₹19,999, with no-cost EMI options across major banks.

The over-ears arrive as Nothing’s answer to a market dominated by Sony, Bose and Apple, bringing a mix of transparent design, proper physical controls and KEF-tuned audio.

Headphone (1) leans into the brand’s now-familiar design language with clear elements showing off its internal structure. The frame uses aluminium and precision-moulded plastics for strength, and the cushions are wrapped in oil-resistant PU foam for long-wearing comfort.

Rather than relying on touch gestures, the headphones come with three physical inputs: a Roller for volume and playback, a Paddle for skipping tracks, and a Button that toggles ANC modes or launches shortcuts like Channel Hop or voice assistants. Everything is remappable via the Nothing X app.

Nothing has roped in British hi-fi experts KEF to help shape the sound. The 40 mm dynamic drivers are backed by a high-linearity suspension system and a nickel-plated diaphragm to reduce distortion and preserve clarity. You get support for LDAC, USB-C lossless audio, and even a 3.5mm jack, with certified Hi-Res Audio credentials.

Spatial audio is handled on-device and includes head tracking, which means the soundstage moves with you in real time. It works with any stereo source and is available across music, films, and games.

Headphone (1) features hybrid ANC, with dual feedforward and feedback mics, and real-time scanning of ambient sound. A Transparency Mode is available when you need to stay aware of your surroundings. On calls, an AI-powered ENC system uses four dedicated mics trained on millions of noise samples to isolate your voice in busy settings.

Battery performance looks solid on paper. You get up to 35 hours of playback with ANC on, and a 5-minute charge gets you 2.4 hours of use. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. There’s also a low-latency mode for gaming and video.

If you use the headphones with a Nothing Phone (3), you get extra integration features like Essential Space, where you can long-press the Button to record voice notes that get automatically sorted. There’s also a smart launcher called Channel Hop to jump between audio apps or news updates.

The headphones will be available across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and leading offline retail stores starting 15 July 2025.