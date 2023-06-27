Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders in India starting June 29, see extra benefits and discounts

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) is set to be unveiled on July 11. However, Indian fans will have the opportunity to pre-order the phone starting from June 29, which is this Thursday. But hold on, it's not your typical pre-order process. Instead, interested buyers can sign up on Flipkart's dedicated landing page to reserve a unit and enjoy some fantastic perks.

While the actual pre-orders commence on July 11, with full payment due at that time, Flipkart will start accepting refundable deposits of Rs 2,000 from eager customers who wish to secure their spot for the Nothing Phone (2). By placing this deposit, you will also qualify for a discount on the Ear (stick), which carries a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of Rs 10,000 but is currently available for Rs 7,000. Additionally, you will be eligible for a 50 per cent discount on the exclusive "Nothing accessories package." Moreover, cashback offers from leading banks will further sweeten the deal.

Between July 11 (9 p.m.) and July 20 (11:59 p.m.), customers will need to make a decision. If they have their hearts set on the Nothing Phone (2), they can select the model that best suits their preferences and pay the remaining balance. Alternatively, if they change their minds, they can simply opt for a refund of their deposit. Although Flipkart does not explicitly mention the shipping date, it is safe to assume that deliveries will commence on or around July 21.

While the official launch event on July 11 will unveil more details about the Nothing Phone (2), the company has already confirmed several key specifications. Here's what we know so far, ensuring that this won't be a blind pre-order.

Building upon the success of the Snapdragon 778G processor found in the previous model, the Phone (2) will feature a higher-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Alongside this powerful processor, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to offer variants with 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will boast a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Regarding the camera capabilities, the primary camera on the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). While details about the additional cameras remain scarce, if the renders are accurate, the Nothing Phone (2) might forgo a third camera module, focusing on delivering a streamlined photography experience.

