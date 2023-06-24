‘You will not lose’: Andrew Tate offers to train Elon Musk ahead of ‘cage fight’ against Mark Zuckerberg

The controversial Andrew Tate has extended an unusual proposition to entrepreneur Elon Musk, offering his guidance and expertise as Musk prepares for a highly anticipated clash with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. While Tate's offer may seem unconventional given his controversial background, he believes that helping Musk in his battle against Zuckerberg would serve as an opportunity for redemption and vengeance against a platform that banned him from expressing his views on vaccines.

Musk and Zuckerberg have engaged in a long-standing rivalry that has simmered behind closed doors for years. Their competition recently intensified when Meta-owned Instagram announced plans to launch a text-based social media platform to directly compete with Twitter. In response, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a "cage match," and Zuckerberg readily accepted, fueling anticipation for an epic showdown between the tech billionaires.

Amidst the escalating battle between Musk and Zuckerberg, Tate took to Twitter to extend an unexpected proposal to Musk. Having been banned from Meta's platforms due to his violation of their policies on dangerous organisations and individuals, Tate saw an opportunity for redemption by assisting Musk in his fight against the enemy clan's leader. In his tweet, Tate wrote, "Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clan's leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose."

Tate, known as a social media influencer, has a history marked by controversy. Prior to his involvement in legal troubles, Tate achieved success as a light-heavyweight kickboxing champion. However, his career took a dark turn when he faced charges of operating a sex trafficking business. Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were released from a Bucharest jail after spending three months in custody. They currently find themselves under a criminal investigation, accused of committing abuse against seven women. The charges include human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

