Nothing Phone (2) with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs, and more

Nothing Phone (2) has finally debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The highlights of the much-awaited smartphone include its Glyph design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch display and a 4,700 mAh battery. The smartphone will go on sale in India on Flipkart and is now available for pre-order in India.

Nothing Phone (2) India price, availability

Nothing Phone (2) comes in three colour variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 44,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 49,999 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 54,999.

In terms of colours, it will be available in Slate Grey and White colour variants.

Phone (2) accessories include case priced at Rs 1,299, screen protector priced at Rs 999 and power adaptor priced at Rs 2,499.

The phone will go on sale in India on July 21 on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Nothing Phone (2) pre-order offers

Nothing Phone (2) is now available for pre-order in India. Limited period pre-order offer include an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards. Buyers can get Phone (2) case at Rs 499, screen protector at Rs 399, Power adaptor at Rs 1,499, Ear (Stick) at Rs 4,250 and Ear (2) at Rs 8,999.

Nothing Phone (2) specifications, features

Nothing Phone (2) features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It comes with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of the design, users can now assign personalised light and sound sequences to contacts and apps so that they can stay on the top of the notifications.

For photography, Nothing Phone (2) comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and a 50MP sensor. It comes with a 32MP front facing camera

It runs on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.0. It is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The company claims that it can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just 20 minutes. It also features a USB Type C port for charging.

