Nothing Phone (2a) Plus to be powered by Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset, company confirms

Nothing has revealed that its upcoming Phone (2a) Plus will feature the exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor. This makes it the first smartphone globally to utilise this chipset, which has been co-engineered with MediaTek to boost user experience through innovative technology.

Nothing has scheduled the launch of the Phone (2a) Plus on July 31, 2024. The event will be streamed online at nothing.tech.

The Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G chipset is designed with entertainment in mind, particularly for gamers. Using advanced TSMC 4 nm Gen 2 technology, it boasts 8 cores running up to 3.0 GHz, offering a nearly 10 per cent faster CPU compared to the Phone (2a). This allows for smoother multitasking, quicker app switching, and efficient content loading.

The chip is equipped with an ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU running at 1.3 GHz. The company claims the Phone (2a) Plus delivers 30 per cent faster gaming performance than its predecessor. This results in smoother, more responsive gameplay, catering to gaming enthusiasts. However, they didn't confirm if the predecessor is the Phone (1a) or Phone (2a).

The Phone (2a) Plus comes with 12 GB of RAM, with an additional 8 GB available through RAM Booster technology. The Dimensity 7350 Pro supports 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras, along with HDR images and HDR10+ playback, ensuring high-quality photos and videos.

The new processor enhances connectivity with Dual 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. Nothing confirms that compared to the base variant, the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor offers up to 10 per cent improved power efficiency, making daily use more seamless.